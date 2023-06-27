Now it has set itself an ambitious new target of building 200 homes over the next four years following the identification of several sites across Ashfield district which it believes are prime for housing.

Two Ashfield Council-owned sites have been identified for a potential 47 council homes; Hardwick Lane, Sutton, known as Hardwick Lane Rec could accommodate up to 30 homes, while another 17 could be built on land off Central Avenue, Kirkby.

Now the council has also approved plans to start a consultation with residents on the change of use of Hardwick Lane Rec from open space to land for housing. Hardwick Lane Rec is considered appropriate, as there is an abundance of excellent parks and open spaces in Sutton for residents to enjoy.

Ashfield Council’s largest housing development to date, the £4.75 million project will see 18 two bedroom and 16 three-bedroom family homes built on land off Warwick Close, with work scheduled to be completed by the winter of 2023.

The council-owned garage site and the land adjacent on Central Avenue are currently under-used and would not affect the allotment holders, or result in the loss of allotments.

Over the past four years, the council has built disabled adapted bungalows in Sutton and Skegby, family homes on garage sites in Hucknall, an old car park and the site of a derelict social club in Sutton and is about to complete eight homes on garage sites in Kirkby, and 20 homes on unused land in Sutton.

The council’s largest development is currently under way on Warwick Close in Kirkby which will welcome a mixture of 34 homes early next year.

Coun Tom Hollis, council deputy leader and executive lead for strategic housing and climate change, said “Ashfield Council has revealed another ambitious aim to double the amount of council homes being built in Ashfield.

“We have already built an impressive 108 homes, several of which will be completed this month.

“The council is committed to actively reducing the waiting list for our social housing and we recognise how important having council homes that are an excellent standard are to our tenants.