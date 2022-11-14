In total, the £4.75 million development will see 18 two bedroom and 16 three-bedroom family homes built on land off Warwick Close, with work scheduled to be completed by the winter of 2023.

The homes, which will be let to applicants on the council’s housing register, will include the latest energy efficiency measures.

There are plans to include a three-bedroom house with a ground-floor bedroom and bathroom, making it suitable for a family with accessibility issues – the council admits it has often struggled to meet the needs of such households because of the limitations of the existing stock.

Ashfield District Council workers at the Warwick Close housing development in Kirkby in Ashfield.

The homes will fill the space left when former flats – then owned by the council and known as a hotspot for crime and anti-social behaviour – were demolished about 12 years ago.

Since starting an affordable house building programme, the council has completed homes on six brownfield sites and started work on a further five sites, as it seeks to tackle its 7,500-strong council house waiting list.

Paul Parkinson, council director of housing and assets, said: “The new development will mark a milestone on the road to providing one hundred new affordable homes in Ashfield, which forms part of the council’s strategic housing goal.

