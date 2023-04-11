Two treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Blidworth home
Two people were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation following a house fire in Blidworth.
Firefighters were called to the incident on Sherwood Avenue on April 8, at about at 8.40pm.
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The property’s smoke alarm alerted the occupants to a fire.
“Crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe and Arnold attended and two individuals received first aid for smoke inhalation, before being handed into the care of EMAS paramedics.
An investigation revealed the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical fault.