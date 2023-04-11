News you can trust since 1952
Two treated for smoke inhalation after fire at Blidworth home

Two people were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation following a house fire in Blidworth.

By John Smith
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters were called to the incident on Sherwood Avenue on April 8, at about at 8.40pm.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The property’s smoke alarm alerted the occupants to a fire.

The fire broke out at a property on Sherwood Avenue in Blidworth. Photo: GoogleThe fire broke out at a property on Sherwood Avenue in Blidworth. Photo: Google
The fire broke out at a property on Sherwood Avenue in Blidworth. Photo: Google
“Crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe and Arnold attended and two individuals received first aid for smoke inhalation, before being handed into the care of EMAS paramedics.

An investigation revealed the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical fault.

