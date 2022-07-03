Two arrested over flat blaze amid three fires in Mansfield in 90 minutes

Shortly after noon on Saturday, July 2, crews from Mansfield, Warsop and Kirkby's Ashfield fire stations were called to the blaze on Westfield Lane.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said crews in breathing apparatus used one hose-reel jet and ‘positive pressure ventilation’ to tackle the blaze.

Crews spent about 40 minutes fighting the fire, which caused damage to the inside of the building.

The spokesman said: “All persons were accounted for and the incident was handed over to police.”

And Nottinghamshire Police said this evening that two people had been arrested on suspicion of arson.

A 46-year-old woman and a man, aged 40, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

They have since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Westfield Lane, Mansfield.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe this was an isolated incident and are confident there is no further threat to the wider public.

“Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this fire, but it is clear this was an extremely dangerous incident that could have been a lot worse, had the emergency services not got there so fast.

“I would like to reassure residents we are investigating the incident and our enquiries are continuing.

“I also urge anyone in the area to come forward and talk to us if they have any information that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 295 of July 2.

It was a busy 90 minutes for crews with fires in Mansfield, with the Mansfield crew called to a fire in the open on Alcock Avenue, Mansfield shortly beforehand, just before 11.30am.

The spokesman said: “It was about 10 metres by 10m of grass and undergrowth on fire.

“Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.”

About an hour later, just before 1pm, Warsop firefighters were called to a tree on fire on Baslow Way, Mansfield.