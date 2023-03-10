Weather hits public transport with large number of bus services cancelled or amended across Mansfield and Worksop due to snow
Bus services to and from Mansfield and Worksop have been affected today, Friday, March 10, due to snow.
A Stagecoach spokesman said “limited services are currently operating” in Mansfield, with other routes being assessed.
For the latest updates, see Stagecoach East Midlands on Twitter, @StagecoachEMid
Pronto
Oerating hourly
Service 1
Operating hourly
Service 11
Not operating
Service 12
Operating on a limited route to provide access to Warsop. It is operating to normal times, avoiding areas in Church Warsop and terminating at Market Place, Shirebrook.
Service 21
Operating via Scrooby road only in both directions.
Service 22
Due to the adverse weather conditions service 22 is only serving the A60 main road A60 through Carlton and Langold.
Service 25
Due to adverse weather conditions, service 25 is NOT serving Strryup at all.
Service 27
Stagecoach said: “Due to adverse weather service 27 departing Misson at 7.33am will NOT be operating today.”
Service 77
Due to adverse weather conditions service 77 has been suspended.
Service 209
Due to adverse weather conditions, service 209 is operating on main roads only and only Sherwood Street in Warsop.
Trentbarton
Trentbarton – see @trentbartonland on Twitter – said: “Primarily due to ongoing staff shortages, unfortunately, a number of services will not be running today.
“There are also weather issues beginning to affect service.”
Services affected include the 7.40am Nines service from Mansfield Bus Station to Corporation Service, Derb, which missed Kilburn and Victoria Road in Pinxton, “due to the snow”.