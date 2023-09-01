News you can trust since 1952
Warning as major Sutton road set for overnight closures for surface repairs

Nottinghamshire Council is set to start major road surface improvement works on the A38 in Sutton next week.
By John Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:48 BST

The scheme, which will be carried out by highways contractor Via East Midlands on behalf of the council, will take place overnight over three weeks, starting on Monday, September 4.

The first phase of works will take place on the eastbound carriageway, stretching from the border with Derbyshire to The Snipe pub, from September 4-14.

This will be followed by works on the westbound carriageway along the same length from September 15-27.

Resurfacing work starts on the A38 in Sutton next week. Photo: GoogleResurfacing work starts on the A38 in Sutton next week. Photo: Google
Resurfacing work starts on the A38 in Sutton next week. Photo: Google
The works have been scheduled to take place between 8pm and 6am each night to minimise disruption to road users in the area.

The A38 will be closed one-way overnight while the works take place, with diversion routes via the M1, A608, A611 and A617.

Coun Neil Clarke, council cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “The A38 is a key route in the county and we’re pleased to be making improvements to the road surface.

"This is the first phase of works on the A38 and with further surface improvements planned over future years.

“The work has been planned to minimise impact on road users and our teams will also be taking the opportunity to clean gullies and carrier drains while the carriageway is closed.”

If you spot an issue on any of Nottinghamshire highways you can get in touch to report it by calling the customer services centre on 0300 5008080 or by using the website or MyNotts App.

