Millets store in Mansfield closing down ahead of rent rise

Another well-known name is set to disappear from Mansfield town centre after outdoor supplier Millets announced its store on West Gate was closing.
By John Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:55 BST

A staff member said the rent they would be paying for the size of shop no longer made financial sense.

In a notice posted on the Mansfield Millets Instagram page, the shop said: “It is with the greatest sorrow that we will be closing our doors for trade on Saturday, October 14.

“We would like to take this time to thank every customer for shopping with us and the support we have had.

Millets in Mansfield is closing down next month. Photo: GoogleMillets in Mansfield is closing down next month. Photo: Google
Millets in Mansfield is closing down next month. Photo: Google
“We would also like to thank our local BID team [Mansfield Business Improvement District] for their great service over the years and the Mansfield police for making our town safer and happier.

“We hope to see you soon.”

A staff member, who declined to be named, todl your Chad: “The landlord has upped the rent. It’s not the fault of the company or us, it’s just one of those things.

“We’re still potentially looking for a new store, but you can’t just jump into a bigger place straight away.

“Close of trade will be October 14 and we’ll be out by October 21.

“We’ll still be trading online and are the same group as Go Outdoors and Blacks, so if anyone wants an exchange or refund, they can got to Go Outdoors in Chesterfield or Arnold, or Blacks in Nottingham.

“But the size of store we’re in, paying this increased rent is just not profitable for us any more.”

The spokesperson said they could not name the landlord for legal reasons.

Mansfield BID has been approached for comment.

