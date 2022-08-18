‘Victory for people power’ as Stagecoach confirmed as new provider for 141 bus service serving Mansfield and Ashfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transport company has announced it will take on the route after its current provider Trentbarton said it planned to axe it.

It follows months of concern regarding the route, which connects rural and urban Ashfield, Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood to Nottingham, after it faced being removed due to low passenger numbers.

The route, which also connects passengers to Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital, was the subject of a petition with more than 3,600 signatures calling for the service to be saved.

The 141 service will be taken over by Stagecoach when Trentbarton ends running it in September

The petition, launched by Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, called on the service to be improved so it can continue to support rural communities.

Meetings took place over the summer involving Trentbarton bosses, county councillors and cross-party politicians from Mansfield, Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood to try to find an alternative for the route.

The Tory-led county council confirmed last month it will provide funding for at least another year to ensure the route could continue.

Now the authority has confirmed Stagecoach will take on the route from September 5, with funding to be provided for a year, with the option for another 12-month extension.

Coun Tom Smith on board a 141 service.

Coun Neil Clarke, county council portfolio holder for transport and environment, described the announcement as ‘great news’ for residents on the route and said the 141 is a ‘vital lifeline’.

He said: “It’s great news because that service connects a lot of remote and isolated areas where there are no other bus services available.

“Therefore, it’s vital those residents still have that facility to be able to connect to Mansfield, Sutton or wherever else they wish to get to.

“For some people who haven’t got cars this bus is a vital lifeline.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny and Coun Helen-Ann Smith welcome the news about the 141 bus service.

The Stagecoach-provided service will follow the same route as when the bus was controlled by Trentbarton, including buses running on the same timetable.

Trentbarton will continue to run the service until September 4, meaning passengers on the route will not go without public transport.

Matt Cranwell, Stagecoach East Midlands managing director, said: “Bus services are essential for our communities, helping people get to work, education, healthcare, and the shops.

“Through a strong partnership with the county council, we are working together to support the local economy by rebuilding the county’s bus network following the pandemic.”

Coun Tom Smith, a regular user of the service between his home in Rainworth and the county council headquarters in West Bridgford, where he represents Blidworth division, has been a leading figure in the drive to save the route.

Welcoming the news, he said: “This is a genuinely important step forward in solving the problem permanently.

“Now Stagecoach is taking it on, it should just run the same as it does now, so it gives security to those that use it for work.

"I’m really pleased with the result so far – it’s fantastic news for those of us who use it.”

Coun Zadrozny said: “Communities from Sutton to Nottingham will be delighted at this news.