Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest in an ongoing series of Developer Forums was hosted by Mansfield District Council and focused on the environment and infrastructure within the district.

The aim of the meeting was to bring together ideas on how the council and partner organisations can work together, create open channels of communication between developers and the council and to provide attendees with regular planning updates.

Chief Executive Adam Hill, who opened the forum, said: "This type of event is perfect for networking and sharing ideas and resources – all for the benefit of our residents.

Developers, council officers and local organisations met to discuss how Mansfield could benefit from a greener future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We can’t do this work alone, so let’s utilise the skills we have here today to develop and capitalise on our projects now and in the future.”

Developers and organisations including Severn Trent, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Western Power Distribution, all presented to attendees their focus on making future developments greener, carbon neutral and full of wildlife habitats.

David Thompson, growth manager at the council, said: “It’s been great to hear about some really exciting projects upcoming such as the Severn Trent initiative to make Mansfield greener, and also how it will significantly change the way we deal with our surface water.

"It’s a truly innovative project and specific to Mansfield in terms of the scale, with our first project well underway at the Memorial Garden behind the Old Town Hall.

“We’ve also been hearing about how we are going to manage the Western Power infrastructure which will make it easier to facilitate net zero and low carbon connections.

"All of these initiatives, delivered in a collaborative way, will deliver growth and innovation to the district.”

The council organises the Developer Forum events to look at upcoming planning legislation changes and to inform local partners and developers about future works taking place.

The forums give a platform to discuss development opportunities, identify barriers and look at how to encourage enterprise in Mansfield.

They also aim to improve communication between developers and the council, to smooth the delivery of schemes and help deliver the growth plans for the district.