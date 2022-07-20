UPDATE: Trains now running between Nottingham and London again after a day of disruption

East Midlands Railway (EMR) had originally been hoping to get London services running again from 10am today after track safety inspections had taken place on the line between Kettering and London.

The inspections were completed – however, due to ongoing disruption around London, no services were able to leave St Pancras for several hours.

This led to delays, cancellations and crowded station concourses and platforms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are no trains running from Nottingham to London until 10am

Finally, the all-clear has been given for East Midlands Railway (EMR) to resume services between London and Nottingham.

However, National Rail Enquiries has warned that services will be reduced and may be delayed or revised.

EMR tweeted: “Our Intercity services are starting to run as scheduled, please check before you travel as trains are delayed and some are being altered.

"We are unable to run any trains on our connect route for the remainder of the day.”

On it’s website, EMR added that it expected to return to its normal timetable tomorrow (Thursday, July 21) and that passengers who had tickets for today for cancelled services will be able to use them on services tomorrow instead.

However, anyone unable, or not wanting to complete their journey tomorrow will be able to claim refund – details about doing that are here.

For the latest train information from EMR, click here.