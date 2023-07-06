Train operator announces summer sale with cheap tickets between Nottingham and London

First-class customers can also get a great deal – with single fares starting from just £20 for adults and £10 for children.

Travel is available for journeys to or from London and will be valid from the following stations – Sheffield, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Derby, Nottingham, Beeston, Long Eaton, East Midlands Parkway, Loughborough, Leicester, Market Harborough, Kettering, Corby & Wellingborough and London St Pancras.

The summer sale tickets can booked from now until July 19 for travel between July 24 and September 9.

Cheap tickets on mainline routes between Nottingham and London are now available for a limited time

Simon Pready, commercial director at EMR, said: "Whether you are booking tickets to see all the world-class tourist attractions, shops or restaurants in our capital or want to escape the hustle and bustle of London to visit the great cities and countryside in our region, then our summer sale offers a fantastic opportunity.

“Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis – so those looking to take advantage of these great fares should book early to avoid disappointment.

"When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Summer sale tickets will be valid only on the date and train shown on the ticket or for the journey booked.

The tickets are not available on all routes, are limited and subject to availability and exclusions.

If customers can’t find what they are looking for, it could be that the journey is either already sold out or is not included in the sale.