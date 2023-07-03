Nottinghamshire rail users warned to be ready for potential disruption to services
Members of the ASLEF union are taking action short of strike from today, Monday, until Saturday, July 8.
ASLEF has also announced an overtime ban for its members from Monday, July 17, to Saturday, July 22.
Meanwhile, members of the RMT union will take strike action on Thursday, July 20, Saturday, July 22, and Saturday, July 29.
In a statement on its website, RMT said: “Between Monday, July 3, and Saturday, July 8, there will be a number of train cancellations.
“This is due to action short of strike by the ASLEF union.
“We advise customers to travel ahead of the last train of the day where possible and please check before you travel.
“We are currently reviewing how the RMT strikes will impact EMR services.
“More information, including timetable details and ticketing or refund advice will be update on our website as soon as possible.”