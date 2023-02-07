Three Mansfield and Ashfield bus services saved after council steps in provide funds

These services – part of 11 overall the council is helping – would otherwise have been reduced or withdrawn by operators for commercial reasons, but will now continue in their current form.

The Mansfield and Ashfield services being saved are:

• Trentbarton 90 – Sutton, Kirkby, Selston, Ripley (service would otherwise be withdrawn);

Three Mansfield and Ashfield bus routes are being saved by the council

• Stagecoach 14/15 – Mansfield, Ollerton, Walesby (support to maintain route and timetable serving Walesby);

• Stagecoach 1, Mansfield Mille,) - Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield (support for reduced evening service).

The council’s financial support for these services as part of its Bus Network Review is being agreed with the commercial operators and for the time being, passengers won't see any difference in route or timetables, although the services may be subject to redesign and review over the next 12 months.

Coun Neil Clarke, council cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “The council has stepped in to save these bus routes for now, but it’s still a case of ‘use these bus services or risk losing them’.

"We hope residents in these areas will travel on these services more regularly in the future.

"They are a clean and safe way to travel, and you don’t have to worry about driving or parking.

“The last few years have taken their toll on bus services nationally, including here in Nottinghamshire.

"Passenger numbers in rural areas are at around 60 per cent of the levels we saw before the Covid-19 pandemic and at around 80 per cent in more urban areas.

"We are therefore committed to working with local operators to reinvigorate bus services like these, which play a vital role in keeping communities connected.

“In Nottinghamshire, there are more than 200 bus routes connecting communities, workplaces, shopping centres, health facilities and leisure venues and by using these services more frequently, residents can not only help protect their bus services but also protect their pocket.