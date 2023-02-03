Here is where to find the cheapest fuel in Mansfield and Ashfield as prices creep up again
After three consecutive months of decreases, the average price of petrol bottomed out at 148.35p towards the end of January – but is creeping up again.
The last time drivers filled up at this price was in mid-February last year - before the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed up fuel prices.
Filling up at one of the big four supermarkets in January was around 3p a litre cheaper for both fuels, with the average price of petrol at their sites finishing January at 145.71p (down 2.25p) and diesel at 167.49p (down 2.79p).
But prices are now beginning to creep up again.
Here are the most up-to-date prices for the cheapest petrol and diesel in the local area.