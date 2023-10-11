Stagecoach East Midlands announce £2 million investment in greener travel for Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The high-spec vehicles are part of a larger £7 million investment from Stagecoach East Midlands in the region’s public transportation infrastructure, which will see 28 new vehicles in total hit the roads across their bus networks in Mansfield and Hull, from this week.

The news marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to providing greener, more sustainable travel options and enhancing services for passengers in the region.

Matt Cranwell, managing director at Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “This is a huge milestone for greener travel in the region.

Stagecoach is the main bus service in Mansfield.

“Our new fleet of eight high-spec buses will significantly help to reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality in Mansfield Town with their state-of-the-art Euro VI engines.

“We are dedicated to making a positive impact on our local community and we hope this investment highlights the positive progress we are making in greener travel regionally.

“We look forward to seeing the new vehicles hit the roads in Mansfield.”

Equipped with cutting-edge euro VI engines, featuring low emissions and the latest start/stop technology, the new buses are designed to reduce their environmental impact with significantly lower NOx emissions than diesel engine, and 67 per cent fewer than the Euro five engines.