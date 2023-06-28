Stagecoach confirms it wants to keep running 141 bus service serving Mansfield and Ashfield, say councillors

The news has been welcomed by Councillors across Nottinghamshire including Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Coun Tina Thompson and Coun Jason Zadrozny.

The decision whether the service will continue now rests with Nottinghamshire Council, whic is due to make an announcement by the end of July on their bus service tender extensions.

The councillors have now formally written to transport bosses formally requesting the subsidy is maintained.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith outside one of the 141 bus stops in Stanton Hill. Picture: Ashfield Independents

Councillors worked together last year and launched a petition to save the 141 route when Trent Barton announced ir was no longer prepared to run the service.

Thousands of residents signed up and Stagecoach stepped in, agreeing to run the service on a year’s trial basis.

In an email to councillors, Dave Ketts, Stagecoach East Midlands interim managing director, said: “We have indicated a willingness to Nottinghamshire to extend Service 141; the authority has not suggested any changes to the current timetable.”

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield Council member for Stanton Hill & Teversal, said: “Residents will remember the fight last year to save the 141 bus service. The petition to save the service gathered thousands of signatures.

“We are delighted Stagecoach has confirmed to us it is willing to continue running this critical service. This is excellent news for communities across Nottinghamshire – especially in places like Carsic, Skegby and Stanton Hill. We have now written to the county council to ask them to formally announce the subsidy is in place. This will give the reassurance residents are after that they will have a bus service for the foreseeable future.”

Coun Tina Thompson, Newark & Sherwood Council member for Rainworth South & Blidworth, said: “This is great news and we are now calling for the county council to confirm the subsidy will continue as soon as possible.