'Slight delays' warning to Mansfield and Ashfield motorists over planned M1 lane closures

However, motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M1 northbound, Junction 27, at Annesley, to Junction 32, at Morthern: Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster. Until March 17, at 11.59pm;

Various roadworks are planned on the M1.

M1 northbound and southbound, J29, at Doe Lea, to Junction 30, at Barlborough: Slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work. Until June 1, at 6am.

Closures

A further four closures are scheduled to begin over the next seven days:

M1 northbound and southbound, J30 to Junction 31, at Aston: Slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion route via national highways and local authority network. From February 23, at 8pm, to February 25, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J30-J31: Lane closures for barrier repair. From February 23, at 8pm, to February 24, at 6am;

M1 northbound, J29 to Junction 29a, at Markham Vale: Lane closure due to maintenance works. From February 24, at 8pm, to February 25, at 6am;

M1 northbound and southbound, Junction 26, at Nuthall, to Junction 28, at South Normanton: Mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works. From March 7, at 8am, to March 8, at 5pm.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.