New water features and a climbing wall among £2m plans to transform Mansfield leisure centres

New interactive water features, a fun wall climbing zone and party room are earmarked for Water Meadows Swimming and Fitness Complex in Mansfield town centre, along with a refurbished and relocated gym. The cafe will also be relocated and wet changing rooms refurbished.

At Oak Tree Leisure Centre, plans include an inflatable Wipe Out Arena obstacle course for children to enjoy during the school holidays, a new outdoor 3G sports pitch and a Shapemaster toning suite, as well as a refresh of the gym equipment. There will also be a designated group cycling studio and a community hub.

Meanwhile at Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre, on Westdale Road, Mansfield, a ‘Poolview’ system will be installed ‘to enhance pool supervision and create a safer swimming environment’.

Mansfield Council, Serco and MLCT representatives with Water Meadows staff

IT systems will also be improved to ‘make bookings, payments, access to the facilities and general enquiries quicker and easier’.

The plans come after Mansfield Council awarded a 10-year contract to Serco Leisure Operating to run the centres.

Coun Andy Burgin, council portfolio holder for leisure and environment, said: “This new contract marks a fresh start for leisure provision in Mansfield and will bring multiple health and wellbeing benefits to our residents.

“We are committed to providing residents, of all ages and abilities, with access to a range of opportunities to get involved in sport, physical activity and health and wellbeing activities.

Having fun inside Water Meadows Swimming and Fitness Complex.

“The new contract looks at introducing new options within the local community and we look forward to working closely with Serco and seeing their exciting plans come to fruition over the coming months.”

Health and wellbeing

Other plans include a new £50,000 Active Communities annual programme to provide activities at a range of community venues to encourage more people to be more active to improve their health and wellbeing.

From left, Serco's Warren Higgins, Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams, Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, Serco's Jack Garner and Brian Taylor, of MLCT.

A council spokeswoman said: “It will take opportunities out to those in greatest need including people living in the council’s priority neighbourhoods of Bellamy, Bull Farm and Pleasley, Oak Tree, Mansfield town centre and Warsop.

“Non-traditional and specialist activities will take place at a range of community venues to encourage those who do not visit traditional leisure centres to become more active.

“This includes people with disabilities and/or limiting conditions, children and young people aged up to 19, older people, women and girls, black, Asian and minority ethnic communities and care leavers.”

Serco Leisure Operating was chosen as the council’s leisure management provider after a year-long procurement process.

Mansfield's Oak Tree Leisure Centre.

Serco and its partner More Leisure Community Trust Limited will deliver the service.

The current operator, Mansfield District Leisure Trust, will cease to exist and staff are in the process of being transferred to MLCT ahead of the new contract starting in May.

Brian Taylor, MLCT chairman, said: “A 10-year contract shows Mansfield Council is confident Serco and MLCT understand the needs of Mansfield citizens and trusts us to deliver, innovative and exciting developments, which will benefit customers and attract new users to our facilities in Mansfield.”

The contract includes the potential to add in the management of the proposed Warsop Health Hub in the future.

River Maun Recreation Centre is not included in the new contract, as it will be transferred to community-focused organisation Switch Up from April 1.