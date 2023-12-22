Robin Hood Line running as normal again between Nottingham and Worksop

The Robin Hood Line fully re-opened again between Nottingham and Worksop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The line was initially closed yesteerday (Thursday) between Nottingham and Hucknall as a result of Storm Pia causing damage to the NET tram overheads which then damaged the level crossing barriers at Bulwell.

A fallen tree between Mansfield Woodhouse and Worksop later saw all services suspended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trains are running as normal again on the Robin Hood Line

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some services resumed later that day but only between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse,