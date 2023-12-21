Mansfield and Ashfield stations saw hundreds of thousands of visits last year, new figures show.

Office for rail and road data looks at the number of people entering and exiting every train station across Great Britain.

Its figures show Mansfield station had 303,000 entries and exits in the year to March.

The next busiest station was Mansfield Woodhouse, with 111,000 visits.

Mansfield Railway Station.

The busiest train station in Ashfield has also been revealed.

Its figures show Sutton Parkway station was the busiest in the area, with 132,000 entries and exits recorded in the year to March.

This was followed by Hucknall in second on 121,000.

In third was Kirkby with 106,000.

Elsewhere in Britain

Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.

Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in the year to March behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.

The busiest stations outside London were Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly.

Glasgow Central was the most used station in Scotland, and Cardiff Central topped the list in Wales.

The least used station that was open throughout the whole year was Denton in Greater Manchester, with 34 entries and exits.

Teesside Airport station in Darlington recorded two entries and exits, but its once-a-week Sunday service was suspended in May 2022 after the platform was judged to be unsafe.

In total, there were 2.5 billion entries and exits across Great Britain in 2022-23, a significant increase from 1.8 billion the year before, but still below the three billion entries and exits in 2019-20, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Solomon Wiliams, campaigns manager of the campaign for Better Transport, said: “It’s encouraging to see that station usage is on the rise, but to continue this upward trend and surpass pre-pandemic numbers, rail needs to be better value and more reliable.