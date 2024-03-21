Banned driver led cops on high-speed chase through Forest Town in someone else’s car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Robinson damaged the blue Vauxhall Astra he had taken without permission while driving dangerously on Oak Tree Lane, Violet Hill and Newlands Road on September 9, last year.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said the lead offence has a starting point of 18 months in custody which exceeds the magistrates' sentencing powers.

At the time he was on a community order for aggravated vehicle taking under the influence of alcohol that was imposed in November 2022.

Nottingham Crown Court.

A knuckle duster was also found at his address after his arrest.

Robinson, 21, of Seventh Avenue, Forest Town, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving without insurance and while disqualified, and possessing an offensive weapon when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.