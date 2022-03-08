Relief as busy Mansfield road resurfacing works finally underway
Motorists will breathe a sigh of relief this week as resurfacing works commence on Nottingham Road and surrounding areas, which has been blighted with large potholes in recent years.
Works commenced on Monday March 7 with roads being closed between 8pm and 6am each night until Friday March 18.
Diversions are in place during these times to allow the works to be completed by Nottinghamshire County Council.
The roads being resurfaced are as follows;
A60 Nottingham Road between Green Lane and Forest Road. Berry Hill Lane – between its junctions with the A60 Nottingham Road and Sandhurst Avenue. Atkin Lane - between its junctions with the A60 Nottingham Road and Roebuck Drive. Green Lane - from its junction with the A60 Nottingham Road in a north-easterly direction for 50 metres.
Operational hours for the resurfacing works will be 8pm and 6am each night and roads will be open as normal outside of these times.