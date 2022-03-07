Fire crews from three stations attended the popular restaurant in Mansfield, which is a Grade-II listed building, to find a small fire in the courtyard area of the building.

Owner Tamer Abouelela has confirmed that the fire was fortunately under control before fire crews arrived, and that the restaurant and lounge were not affected and were open for business as usual.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield and Edwinstowe Fire Stations attended the incident and left a short while later after ensuring the blaze was fully extinguished.

Ciao Bella on Nottingham Road

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield and Edwinstowe Fire Stations attended the incident at Ciao Bella restaurant on Nottingham Road in Mansfield on Sunday March 6 just after 2pm.

“Upon arrival a small fire was located in the courtyard area of the restaurant.

“One hose reel was used for damping down the fire.

“Crews also gave fire safety advice to the restaurant manager.”

Mr Abouelela said of the incident: “There was a small fire in the courtyard which was fortunately under control before the fire crews got here.

"We were thankfully not really affected as a business, and our lounge and restaurant remained open for the rest of the day and is operational today as normal.

"I would like to say ‘thank you’ though to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service for their quick attendance, we really appreciate their assistance.”

