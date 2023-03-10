East MIdlands Railway, which operates railway services across the region, is urging people not to travel today.

It said: “We have several weather related incidents on our network today with weather conditions continuing to be poor.

“We are advising customer NOT TO TRAVEL unless it is absolutely essential.

“Customers with tickets dated today and yesterday may travel tomorrow, Saturday, March 11.”

The Robin Hood Line, between Nottingham and Worksop, via Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby, Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse and Shirebrook, had been closed due to a tree blocking the line, but has just reopened, although service disruption continues.

EMR Tweeted: “Our priority now to reinstate our advertised timetable which is expected to by 9.30am.

The Robin Hood Line was blocked earlier today due to a fallen tree.

EMR services between Norwich and Liverpool, via Peterborough, Nottingham, Sheffield and Manchester, are currently suspended due to trees blocking the line, with EMR adding the conditions meant it was unable to “get rail replacement transport because of the continuing poor weather conditions”.

It said the line is expected to reopen from noon.

EMR inter-city services between the East Midlands and London are