Rail bosses in Nottinghamshire launch new barcode tickets in bid to cut fraud

East Midlands Railway which operates services across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, has introduced the digital ‘s-tickets’, to make “it harder for fare evaders to screenshot and fraudulently share tickets”.

The s-tickets are stored on customers' mobile phones and updated throughout the day, meaning they are time-limited and cannot be copied or transferred between devices.

Customers are also required to upload a profile photograph which displays alongside the barcode within the app and forms part of the ticket inspection.

An East Midlands Railway Robin Hood line service at Mansfield Railway Station.

S-tickets are available to adult customers as weekly or monthly options and customer can use them in a matter of minutes, with no need to wait to top up, queue at a station or wait for it to arrive in the post.

Neil Grabham, EMR customer services director, said: "The majority of our customers always buy a ticket and understand that for the railway to successfully operate, improve, and secure investment, fares need to be paid for.

“Sadly though, there are a minority of determined people who always look to evade paying or look for ways to work the system.

£The recent introduction of s-tickets has closed another loophole for these fraudsters and ultimately means more of taxpayers money will be captured which could be reinvested back into the railways.”

For more information and details of how to buy a s-tickets visit EMR's website here: https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/s-tickets

