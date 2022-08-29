News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

One person freed from vehicle after Kirkby collision

Firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle following a collision in Kirkby.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 29th August 2022, 8:04 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 8:04 am

Emergency services were called to Walesby Drive overnight, on August 28.

Firefighters from Hucknall, Nottingham’s Highfields and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station attended.

Read More

Read More
Details released of Mansfield road closures for Tour Of Britain race
Walesby Drive, Kirkby

Most Popular

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “One person was extricated by service and handed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Nottinghamshire police were also in attendance.”

Emergency servicesNottinghamHucknallEast Midlands Ambulance ServiceAshfield