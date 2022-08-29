One person freed from vehicle after Kirkby collision
Firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle following a collision in Kirkby.
Emergency services were called to Walesby Drive overnight, on August 28.
Most Popular
-
1
Body found in search for missing Edwinstowe woman
-
2
Woman threatened with weapons in her own home during Kirkby robbery
-
3
Details released of Mansfield road closures for Tour Of Britain race
-
4
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire
-
5
Three dogs rescued from Kirkby house fire
A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “One person was extricated by service and handed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.
“Nottinghamshire police were also in attendance.”