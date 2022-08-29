Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stage five of the race passes through Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Forest Town and Warsop on Thursday, September 8.

It’s one of the biggest events on the town’s calendar, expecting to attract thousands of spectators and bring in up to half a million pounds for the local economy.

However, it will cause some delays and disruption for motorists, who are asked by Mansfield District Council to show patience and understanding.

Tour Of Britain cyclists race down the streets of the Mansfield area when the event last came to town in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has announced that rolling road closures will take place along the entire route from Warsop to the Civic Centre on Chesterfield Road South from about 2 pm. Traffic management will be in place and diversions will be signposted.

Chesterfield Road South will be closed in both directions from the A6009 Rosemary Street to Pheasant Hill from 4.45 am to 7 pm. Residents and businesses in that area have been contacted about arrangements to allow limited access until 2 pm and after 4 pm, once the race has passed through.

Parking will be available in the Civic Centre car park for anyone who lives on Jennison Street, Charles Street, West Hill and Chesterfield Road South.

Winner Ian Stannard, of Team Sky, crosses the finishing line in Mansfield on the Nottinghamshire leg of the Tour Of Britain four years ago.

Restrictions will also be in place if your house or business is between Pheasant Hill and the junction at the Rufford pub. Chesterfield Road South will be accessible only from the north (the pub end) between 4.45 am and 7 pm.

Similarly, people based from the junction of Rosemary Street to Leeming Street will have no vehicle access to properties from 2.30 pm for about an hour.

Shoppers will also be affected because there will be no entry or exit at the Tesco supermarket on Chesterfield Road South from about 2.45 pm until the end of the race.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and would like to assure you that every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum.

"All properties in the area will receive information from the Tour Of Britain organisers directly.

"Road closure notices will be displayed, and alternative routes and diversions will be managed by an appointed traffic management company.”