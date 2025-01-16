Nottinghamshire County Council is "cramming" in its road repairs before April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire County Council is “cramming” in its road repairs before the next financial year and pushing for longer-term fixes after harsh winters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday, January 15, marked National Pothole Day and Via East Midlands – the organisation which repairs roads for Nottinghamshire County Council – was in Cross Lane, Blidworth, to resurface a damaged road.

Repair workers were using Micro Asphalt, which is a type of resurfacing that creates a new protective, waterproof layer and is designed to produce long-lasting results to roads with limited disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shift to this approach follows previous criticism from residents and opposition councillors about temporary repairs using ‘Viafix’ – which fills holes, rather than replacing road surfaces.

Repairing a pothole in Cross Lane, Blidworth

The council pledged to move away from this approach and to a “right repair, right first time approach” in around 2023.

And in this financial year, which ends in March, the council says it has invested around £66 million in its highway repairs.

In the first half of 2024/25 there have been more than 25,000 pothole repairs, 48,761 highway inspections, 48,475 gullies cleaned and 3,983 streetlights repaired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the side of Cross Lane, Lee Wright, Construction and Maintenance Operative at Via East Midlands, said: “From my skill level, repairs [should last] five to 10 years at least so it’s a permanent repair its not just a quick repair.”

Coun Sam Smith (Con), leader of the council, also attended the repair work and said longer-term patching is being done “more than ever before”.

He said: “Rather than tar out of a bag in emergency repairs, that only last a few rainfalls, we want to move away from that.

“[Micro Asphalt] makes the road smoother, they last longer than the temporary repairs and also residents like to see it as well- it’s their priority, its our priority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Smith added the council is “cramming” in its road repairs until the end of the financial year in March.

He said: “We’re getting our teams out to as many places as possible. It slowed down a bit because of the frost in recent weeks.

“I would want to see the same, if not more, funding into the roads [in the next financial year].”

One way potholes form is when water gets underneath the tarmac, expands when it freezes and forces the tarmac out which creates a hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winter is often the worst time of the year for potholes appearing, and the council leader urged people to report them using the MyNotts app.

However he said there may be temporary repairs before permanent work takes places.

He added: “Residents are encouraged to log potholes on the MyNotts app or on the website, once we’re aware of it we’ll come out.

“If we have to do a temporary repair just to keep it safe so tyres on cars don’t pop, then we will do but then we’ll come back and do the more long-term patching repair.”