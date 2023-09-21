News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield support worker slams 'shocking' bus service as low 'passenger levels' impact service

A Mansfield bus company has confirmed that “passenger levels” for some services have not returned to pre-covid levels after a resident slammed its “shocking” and “limited” service in the Oak Tree area.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
A support worker from Mansfield contacted your Chad after being “shocked” by the limited bus timetable for Oak Tree passengers.

The support worker, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said she attempted to take a resident out from the area but “could not believe” how early the buses stopped.

She said: “I honestly could not believe it when I tried to take an Oak Tree resident out.

Stagecoach services at Mansfield Bus Station.Stagecoach services at Mansfield Bus Station.
“The buses stopped for the day and it was only 6.15pm.

“Many other areas have services running until 10 or even 11 pm.

“How do they expect people to have a job and a social life in the area? It is Shocking.

“They give elderly and disabled people a bus pass, but then they cannot even use it.”

The support worker said she often “relies” on taxis for people in her care throughout the week.

A spokesperson from Stagecoach East Midlands, said “We regularly review passenger levels to ensure our bus services provide a sustainable transport solution, to help keep local communities connected.

“Unfortunately, passenger levels for some of our services, including the Oak Tree area, have not returned to pre-covid levels.

“Making evening and weekend timetables more difficult to sustain.

“We are committed to responding to the needs of our passengers and continue to monitor our services for signs of recovery.

“We have started to reinstate in-demand services where viable, however, there are no plans to change the Oak Tree bus service at this stage.”

