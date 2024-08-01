Police launch investigation after man’s body found in Mansfield
The body was discovered by members of the public on land near Station Road shortly after 5pm today (Thursday, August 1).
Officers believe the man may have been there for some time and are currently treating his death as unexplained.
An investigation is now underway and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Chief Inspector Iain Blackstock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police officers and forensic investigators are currently working to identify this man and to understand how and when he died.
“Whilst we understand this incident will cause concern in the local community, we do not believe there is any current risk to the wider public.”
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 574 of 1 August 2024.