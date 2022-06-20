Mansfield bus operator pledges to keep district moving during rail strikes

There will be no services on the Robin Hood Line – between Nottingham and Worksop, via Newstead, Kirkby, Sutton Parkway, Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook and Langwith-Whaley Thorns – tomorrow or on Thursday and Sunday, June 21, 23 and 25, as thousands of rail workers walk out on strike in a row over salaries and redundancies.

Rail services on June 22, 24 and 26 are also expected to be disrupted with trains and staff in the wrong position.

However, Stagecoach said it had a network of 7,300 buses and coaches covering 100 key towns and cities across the UK, including Mansfield, ready to pick up the slack, with ‘capacity available to help cut congestion and connect people with work, school and leisure’.

Stagecoach services at Mansfield Bus Station.

Carla Stockton-Jones, Stagecoach UK managing director, said: “All year round, our services provide people with connections for work, schools, visiting friends and family, getting to the high street, as well as helping tourists see visitor attractions.

“With the rail strikes looming, we know people are looking for alternative ways to travel.

“Our bus and coach services are a greener way to travel and can help people avoid the stress of being stuck in the car in traffic jams.

“Our Stagecoach bus app offers easy mobile ticketing, as well as real-time journey information and our low fares mean people can also avoid the huge spike in prices at the pumps.”