Police officers were alerted to a collision where a car allegedly hit a central reservation on Wednesday, November 23, shortly after 5pm.

Investigations led the officers to Gin Close Way, Awsworth, where a suspect was found standing next to a vehicle.

However, police said the man became agitated, pushing and punching one of the cops and trapping one of their hands in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Gin Close Way, Awsworth.

One the situation was under control, a search took place and a weapon was recovered.

A man, aged 53, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Sergeant Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured in the collision and the officer received no serious or lasting damage as a result, but being assaulted will never be tolerated and we will always endeavour to take robust action.

“Our officers put on their uniform each day in order to protect the public and keep communities safe – being assaulted is not and never will be part of their job description.

“Anyone who we believe to be over the prescribed alcohol or drug limit and behind the wheel of a vehicle can expect to be pulled over and spoken with because we know all too well the devastating consequences that can occur due to over the limit drivers.”

