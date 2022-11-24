Do you have what it takes to be a community governor at Eastwood's Hall Park Academy?

If you care deeply about secondary education in Eastwood and want to develop well-rounded young men and women who want to get on, engage with their community and achieve their full potential, this could be the opportunity for you.

You will represent the views of the wider business and local communities during governor meetings.

This means you will contribute to the Nottingham Road academy’s continuing improvement in performance and you will help ensure it continues to provide good and outstanding levels of teaching across the whole of the academic and pastoral curriculum.

Hall Park Academy on Mansfield Road, Eastwood.

As well as other community governors, you will work alongside staff and parent governors.

The governors’ overall aim is to support the academy’s senior leaadership team by overseeing, academic performance, pastoral care, and in helping develop young men and women who are motivated to achieve the best they can.

If elected you will hold office for up to four years.

You can expect to attend up to two early evening meetings per term.

In return, the school offers you training specific to Hall Park Academy, and also offers training sessions with national providers alongside governors from other schools within the Redhill Academy Trust.

For an application form, or further information, please contact Tina Plaskitt, clerk to the governors at the academy on 01773 786212, or via email at [email protected]

