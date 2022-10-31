Firefighters from Shirebrook Fire Station were called to Portland Street, New Houghton, on Tuesday, October 25, just before 7.15pm.

Upon arrival, they found a Land Rover Freelander well alight.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Quick actions by crews prevented the fire spreading to nearby houses and vehicles. The stop message was received at 7.49pm. The incident has been left with Derbyshire Police.”

The burnt-out wreck of the vehicle

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called by colleagues from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service to reports of a car on fire in Portland Street, New Houghton, on October 25, at about 7pm.

“At the scene, a Land Rover Freelander was found to have been badly damaged in the fire and enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the blaze.”