Fire crews stop flames spreading to nearby homes after car blaze near Mansfield
Fire crews stopped flames spreading to nearby homes and other vehicles after a Land Rover caught fire.
Firefighters from Shirebrook Fire Station were called to Portland Street, New Houghton, on Tuesday, October 25, just before 7.15pm.
Upon arrival, they found a Land Rover Freelander well alight.
A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Quick actions by crews prevented the fire spreading to nearby houses and vehicles. The stop message was received at 7.49pm. The incident has been left with Derbyshire Police.”
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called by colleagues from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service to reports of a car on fire in Portland Street, New Houghton, on October 25, at about 7pm.
“At the scene, a Land Rover Freelander was found to have been badly damaged in the fire and enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the blaze.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police with reference 22000623847.