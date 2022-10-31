News you can trust since 1952
Man hurt in assault at Sutton Chinese restaurant

A man needed hospital treatment after being attacked in the doorway of a Chinese restaurant.

By Jon Ball
Witnesses reported the victim had been ‘stabbed’ following a disturbance between two groups on Outram Street, Sutton, on Saturday, October 29, just before 11pm.

A police investigation is now under way and detectives are appealing for help tracing three teenagers – two men and a woman – seen fleeing the scene.

One man is described as having short brown hair and wearing a dark hooded top with dark trainers, while the other was wearing a blue puffer jacket with a hood.

The woman is described as having tied up dark hair and wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a fur lined hood, grey joggers and light coloured sliders.

Detective Sergeant Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty attack which we believe would have been witnessed by a number of people.

“We are working hard to understand what happened and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.

“We are especially keen to speak to any drivers travelling along Outram Street around the time of the incident who may have dash-cam footage of what happened.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 863 of October 29.