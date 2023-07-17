EMR to invest £1 million on new customer information screens - including at Mansfield Station

The project will involve fitting the screens at the main key stations served by EMR, including Mansfield.

The train company – which operates services along the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, via Sutton, Kirkby, Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse and Shirebrook, as well as mainline services between the East Midlands and London – is installing 166 information screens and 25 interactive information screens at its stations.

The colour screens have been designed to be easily visible and comprehensible to customers under various weather and lighting conditions, catering to passengers with different levels of literacy and language proficiency.

East Midlands Railway is to invest £1 million on new customer information screens. (Photo by: East Midlands Railway)

Twenty-five of the screens, including one at Mansfield, will be interactive, allowing customers to access important local and accessibility information, such as onward travel options, tourist information, and the locations of council offices.

Additionally, customers will be able to scan QR codes on these screens to download useful walking routes.

Neil Grabham, EMR customer services director, said: “We understand the difference easy-to-understand customer information screens can make. The new screens will help customers quickly comprehend the latest information about their journey, consequently improving the flow of people around our stations.

