Across the events, 185,015 walkers, joggers, runners and volunteers took part, with many more coming along to watch and be part of this special occasion.

Parkrun for the NHS celebrated this major milestone in the NHS’s history, as well as acknowledging all the staff and volunteers, past and present, who have made the NHS what it is.

It also showcased parkrun as a safe and inclusive space for all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to be active and social, outdoors.

NHS colleagues enjoying their 75th anniversary celebrations alongside the junior parkrun team. (Photo by: Sutton Lawn junior Parkrun)

This is the second time Parkrun UK and the NHS have worked together in this way – in 2018, for the 70th birthday of the NHS, an incredible UK-wide celebration was held which saw more than 146,000 people getting involved.

The Sutton Lawn Junior Parkrun welcomed 41 children aged four-14, who were joined by a number of NHS colleagues and their families, including those from the Brierley Park Medical Group in Huthwaite.

The children and their families enjoyed completing the scenic two-kilometre route through the grounds of Sutton Lawn.

Paul Davies, event director, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS and to be joined by NHS colleagues and their families.“The NHS has continuously delivered for our communities and it is important we celebrated this important milestone.

“Sutton Lawn Junior Parkrun is instrumental in supporting children and their families within our communities to be active’

Chrissie Wellington, Parkrun global head of health and wellbeing , said: “What an incredible weekend. From the smiles, the balloons, the bunting, the sea of blue, Parkrun and Junior Parkrun events and the NHS pulled out all the stops to celebrate the NHS’s 75th anniversary.

“It was so wonderful to see thousands of people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities taking part in every corner of the UK, many for the very first time. And it wasn’t only a fantastic birthday celebration - it was a celebration of community, of togetherness, of the joy of movement, of partnership and of hope and positivity. ”

