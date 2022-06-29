Drivers urged to be aware of upcoming roadworks - June 29 update

Drivers are urged to leave extra time with aroadworks set to begin across Mansfield and Ashfield in the coming days.
These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.
Traffic Restrictions
Alfreton Road, Pinxton – June 30-July 5
Delays likely – Road closure
Name: West End, Pinxton
Location: West End
Description: Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Derbyshire Council
Current status: Planned
West End/Brookhill Lane/Town Street/Victoria Road, Pinxton – June 30-July 5
Delays likely – Road closure/diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: Woodfield Road, Town Street, Victoria Road, West End
Description: Streetworks
Responsibility for event: Derbyshire Council
Current status: Planned
Roadworks
Victoria Road/Brookhill Lane/West End, Pinxton – June 30-July 5
Delays likely – None/signing only
Description: Streetworks
Works location: Brookhill Lane/Victoria Road/West End
Responsibility for works: Derbyshire Council
Current status: Planned
Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley Hill – June 30
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: Maintenance on traffic signal heads
Works location: Junction Chesterfield Road North and Chesterfield Road
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pleasley Hill bypass, Pleasley – June 30
Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Description: Maintenance on traffic signal heads
Works location: Pleasley Road bypass
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chesterfield Road, Sutton – June 30
Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Description: Replacement lighting column
Works location: Opposite 63 Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Haywood Oaks Lane, Blidworth – June 30
Delays possible – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Description: Rolling carriageway potholes.
Works location: Adjacent 36 Haywood Oaks Lane to A614 junction.
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield – June 30-July 8
Delays possible – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nottingham Road, Mansfield – June 30-July 4
Delays possible – Contra-flow
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning