Drivers urged to be aware of upcoming roadworks - June 29 update

Motorists across Mansfield and Ashfield are urged to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks planned.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 9:24 am

Drivers are urged to leave extra time with aroadworks set to begin across Mansfield and Ashfield in the coming days.

These are the latest roadworks according to one.network.

Traffic Restrictions

Motorists are urged to be aware of roadworks.

Alfreton Road, Pinxton – June 30-July 5

Delays likely – Road closure

Name: West End, Pinxton

Location: West End

Description: Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Derbyshire Council

Current status: Planned

West End/Brookhill Lane/Town Street/Victoria Road, Pinxton – June 30-July 5

Delays likely – Road closure/diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: Woodfield Road, Town Street, Victoria Road, West End

Description: Streetworks

Responsibility for event: Derbyshire Council

Current status: Planned

Roadworks

Victoria Road/Brookhill Lane/West End, Pinxton – June 30-July 5

Delays likely – None/signing only

Description: Streetworks

Works location: Brookhill Lane/Victoria Road/West End

Responsibility for works: Derbyshire Council

Current status: Planned

Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley Hill – June 30

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: Maintenance on traffic signal heads

Works location: Junction Chesterfield Road North and Chesterfield Road

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pleasley Hill bypass, Pleasley – June 30

Delays likely – Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Description: Maintenance on traffic signal heads

Works location: Pleasley Road bypass

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chesterfield Road, Sutton – June 30

Delays possible – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Description: Replacement lighting column

Works location: Opposite 63 Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Haywood Oaks Lane, Blidworth – June 30

Delays possible – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Description: Rolling carriageway potholes.

Works location: Adjacent 36 Haywood Oaks Lane to A614 junction.

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield – June 30-July 8

Delays possible – Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Responsibility for works: Nottinghamshire Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nottingham Road, Mansfield – June 30-July 4

Delays possible – Contra-flow

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

