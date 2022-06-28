Road casualties rise in Nottinghamshire – but still lower than before pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic saw road casualties drop across Great Britain as drivers stayed at home during lockdowns, but charities have warned the Government must do more tackle an uptick in injuries from traffic accidents.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport suggest there were 1,640 road casualties in Nottinghamshire in 2021 – a rise from 1,411 the year before, but fewer than the 1,956 in 2019.

More people were killed on the area's roads last year – 24 people died, while 18 were killed in 2020.

Meanwhile, 381 serious injuries were recorded – an increase on the year before, when 351 people were badly hurt.

It comes as tens of thousands of children marched for safe streets in the UK in a campaign organised by road safety charity Brake.

National figures show 2,261 children were injured and 33 killed on Britain's streets last year.

Overall, across Britain there were 127,967 road casualties in 2021, an 11 per cent rise on the year before, while 1,560 people were killed.

Of those who died, 686 were car users, alongside 363 pedestrians and 299 motorcyclists.

The number of cyclists who killed dropped by 20 per cent, from 141 in 2020 to 113.

Mark Turner, Road Victims Trust chief executive, said: “Four people will be killed on the roads of the UK each day, with many more suffering life-changing injuries.

“The devastation and trauma caused by these collisions is immense and it is disturbing to see a climb in the numbers of people affected.”

The RAC said the Government must do more to improve road safety.

Nicholas Lyes, RAC head of roads policy, said: “RAC research suggests there is a huge level of concern among drivers about the standard of driving on our roads, so we urge the Government to consider reintroducing road safety targets.”

A DfT spokesman said: “Any fatality on our roads is a tragedy and our sympathies remain with anyone who has lost a loved one.

“Road safety is a top priority we are committed to improving.”