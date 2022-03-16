Driver arrested after crashing and abandoning car in the middle of the M1

Police arrested a driver who crashed his car on the M1 near Mansfield and abandoned the vehicle on the motorway.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 12:46 pm

Shortly before 9.30pm on March 14, Derbyshire Police’s road policing unit reported they were attending a crash on the M1.

Officers said the occupants of the crashed car fled into some nearby fields, leaving the car blocking a motorway lane.

The unit tweeted: “Driver and passenger located using the capabilities of the Derbyshire rural crime team’s drone. Not drunk or drugged, just completely reckless. Reported to court.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were found and arrested by officers.

Read More

Read More
Mansfield and Ashfield takeaway delivery drivers in strike action over low pay

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Visit chad.co.uk/subscriptions