Driver arrested after crashing and abandoning car in the middle of the M1
Police arrested a driver who crashed his car on the M1 near Mansfield and abandoned the vehicle on the motorway.
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 12:46 pm
Shortly before 9.30pm on March 14, Derbyshire Police’s road policing unit reported they were attending a crash on the M1.
Officers said the occupants of the crashed car fled into some nearby fields, leaving the car blocking a motorway lane.
The unit tweeted: “Driver and passenger located using the capabilities of the Derbyshire rural crime team’s drone. Not drunk or drugged, just completely reckless. Reported to court.”