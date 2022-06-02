Council suspends traffic restrictions on busy Kirkby route for Jubilee weekend over fears of ‘traffic chaos’

Following concerns about the traffic chaos caused by Western Power works on Kingsway, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, an urgent meeting was held with a Notts County Council highways boss and local councillors Dale Grounds and Jason Zadrozny.

Following the meeting, the County Council have now agreed to remove all traffic restrictions over the Bank Holiday weekend and are looking into installing temporary traffic lights. The works, set to last another five weeks, have caused gridlock and rat-running on nearby roads.

The meeting was held this week after the councillors reacted to complaints from residents about the traffic chaos. Councillor Grounds, Vice Chairman of Ashfield District Council, even warned that the rat running could “…endanger lives.”

There were concerns about the level of traffic on the route over the Jubilee weekend.

Reacting to the meeting, Councillor Grounds said, “Residents have been quite rightly going mad about the traffic management of the County Council. It’s caused transport chaos. I’m pleased that they listened to our request to remove all traffic restrictions over the Bank Holiday weekend. Further to this, they are now looking into our suggestion to install temporary traffic lights both ways.”

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said, “When residents complained – we took direct action. To be fair to the County Council, they agreed to the urgent meeting we demanded. Whilst Western Power are carrying out urgent works – it is the County Council who are responsible for the traffic management. Whilst we are pleased that acted on our demand to remove all restrictions for the Bank Holidays and the weekend – they now need to urgently re-evaluate the restrictions moving forward.