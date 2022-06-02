Police appeal to identify gang of youths who wreaked havoc at Clipstone church

Officers from the Sherwood Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident in which a group of young males caused damage and broke into the All Saints Church on Church Road, Clipstone. It occurred between 5.00pm and 6.00pm on Thursday, May 26.
A Facebook post by Sherwood SNT read: “The mailbox was ripped from the wall and thrown around the grounds of the church. A gate was broken open. A fire extinguisher was taken off the wall, sprayed and then used to smash a window to gain entry.
“Luckily we have some lovely pictures and a video of these young males committing the damage.
“If you'd like to come forward to make a confession please call 101 and quote incident number 463 of May 28. Alternatively you can drop us an email on [email protected].
“If anyone recognises these young people you can also contact us on the methods above.”