Brexit 'go slow' in Notts and Derbyshire put at risk by chemical spillage near IKEA

A Brexit protest which would see drivers 'go slow' on the M1 for two junctions has been put at risk by a chemical spillage.

Drivers were expected to meet at the IKEA on Giltbrook retail park, near junction 26 of the M1, at 6pm, and were hoping to drive slow up to junction 28, and back, at 30 miles per hour.

Motorway.

However, firefighters are currently combating a chemical spillage near junction 26 which could put the protest at risk.

The fire and rescue service said: "One 205 litre drum of chemicals had mixed with four other chemicals, causing a build-up of pressure. No one was injured and there is not thought to be any risk to the public."

READ MORE:

Delays expected throughout the evening after serious crash closes M1 in both directions in Derbyshire

Remainer Nottinghamshire residents gearing up for People’s Vote march

Crews went to Gilt Way as a "precautionary measure" just after 09:30 but have since left.

Nottinghamshire Police have said the road is still closed.

Traffic is also very bad on the M1 after a crash closed off the motorway in both directions earlier today.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Disruption warning: Due to the closure at J30 of the M1 in Derbyshire and the complexity of the closure/diversion implementation, please expect significant delays between J26 Nottingham Giltbrook and J30 Barlborough for the rest of the evening."

IN OTHER NEWS:

Selston Parish Council launches complaint about 'corruption' comments

New lease of life for former Liquid and Rewind nightclub

Robberies in Annesley and Sutton are linked, says police

New pain management service in Mansfield and Ashfield 'is transformational'