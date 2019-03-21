New lease of life for former Liquid and Rewind nightclub

Which do you remember it as - Liquid, or Rewind?

Whether you remember the large dance floor and commercial hits of Liquid, or the cheesy tunes of Rewind, you will certainly welcome this news.

The former Rewind site will become Legacy.

The site of the now-closed former nightclubs, on Clumber Street, is getting a new lease of life as developers move in to create a 'super club'..

The club has been closed for about two years following an attempted renovation of Rewind in 2017, and now it is set to open as 'Legacy' nightclub - with a £1.2 million refurbishment.

It is expected to open for around the Spring bank holiday at the end of May, will incorporate both the Liquid and Rewind rooms, and aims to cater to people from all ages.

Managers say it is going to be "bigger and better" than ever before.

Manager Kevin Spencer said: "It has been a six month process with it all and we officially got the licence for the building at the start of the year.

"We're doing a £1.2 million refurb which will see walls in the old Rewind knocked down and the incorporation of the old Liquid dance floors - which Rewind never had.

"The plan is to open the whole venue up and it will be massive, which is why we are calling it a 'super club' .

"When you first walk into the main room you will be greeted by a cheeky bar with cocktails then you can see the whole club.

"There is going to be commercial music with a lot of Kiss DJs playing, and we plan to have events on the weekends with different DJs coming to play.

"It isn't just themed at a certain age group, we want to appeal to people aged from 18 to 40+ and it won't be like anything like Rewind.

"We want to take the club back to its Liquid days and the way most people remember it.

"In terms of the other clubs I think a town benefits from having two or three proper night clubs and doesn't benefit with only one, and they certainly benefit from having different clubs.

"This will be the ultimate nightclub experience for everyone in town."

Construction is underway at the Clumber Street site, with plans to open for the end of May with a grand opening night.

It is expected that the nightclub will bring dozens of jobs into Mansfield, with bar staff, door staff, cleaners and construction work needed.

