'Avoid area' plea as major Mansfield roads closed following crash

Police are urging motorists to find alternative roads following a major crash in Mansfield this morning.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 08:17 BST

A number of roads have been closed following the collision at the junction of the A60 Nottingham Road and the A617 Marr, Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route, near West Nottinghamshire College's Mansfield campus.

Nottinghamshire Police said the junction is closed, along with roads including Lindhurst Lane, Bellamy Road, Sherwood Way South and Litchfield Lane following the collision at about 4am today, July 12.

Police accident investigators at the scene of the collision, at the junction of the A60 and A617 in Mansfield today. Photo by: Philip MitchellPolice accident investigators at the scene of the collision, at the junction of the A60 and A617 in Mansfield today. Photo by: Philip Mitchell
Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are urging drivers to plan alternative routes and avoid the area while we continue to work and resolve this incident.

"The closures are expected to be in place for some time and we thank drivers for their patience.”

