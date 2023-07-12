A number of roads have been closed following the collision at the junction of the A60 Nottingham Road and the A617 Marr, Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route, near West Nottinghamshire College's Mansfield campus.

Nottinghamshire Police said the junction is closed, along with roads including Lindhurst Lane, Bellamy Road, Sherwood Way South and Litchfield Lane following the collision at about 4am today, July 12.

Police accident investigators at the scene of the collision, at the junction of the A60 and A617 in Mansfield today. Photo by: Philip Mitchell

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are urging drivers to plan alternative routes and avoid the area while we continue to work and resolve this incident.