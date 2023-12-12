An 87-year-old woman suffered serious leg injuries after she was hit by a car in Eastwood.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the incident happened in Derby Road, near to the junction with Woodside Road, shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday, December 7.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman, is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, who has undergone multiple surgeries for her injuries, remains in hospital.

The incident happened on Derby Road, near its junction with Woodside. Photo: Google

Detective Constable Andrew Fawcett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “From our inquiries, it is known that there were many vehicles in the area of the collision when it occurred.

“To assist us with our ongoing inquiries, we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, including anyone who has any relevant footage such as CCTV or dashcam, to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 502 of 7 December 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public can share any footage, photos, or information direct with the investigation team via https://bit.ly/3RrwKlI