Appeal after elderly woman hit by car in Eastwood
Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the incident happened in Derby Road, near to the junction with Woodside Road, shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday, December 7.
The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman, is assisting officers with their inquiries.
The victim, who has undergone multiple surgeries for her injuries, remains in hospital.
Detective Constable Andrew Fawcett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “From our inquiries, it is known that there were many vehicles in the area of the collision when it occurred.
“To assist us with our ongoing inquiries, we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, including anyone who has any relevant footage such as CCTV or dashcam, to please contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with any information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 502 of 7 December 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Members of the public can share any footage, photos, or information direct with the investigation team via https://bit.ly/3RrwKlI
The investigation team can also be contacted directly on 101, extension 3103409, quoting ‘Operation Ideography’.