Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a single-vehicle crash in Eastwood.

Officers were called to the A610, close to the junction with Farrington Way, after a car left the carriageway at 2.55am on Sunday, December 3.

The driver, a 58-year-old man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway and officers are urging witnesses to come forward.

A man has died following an accident on the A610 in Eastwood. Photo: Google

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sergeant Mark Baker of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are particularly keen to trace a pedestrian seen on CCTV in the area around the time of the incident.

"We do not believe they were involved in the incident but may be able to assist the investigation as a witness.

“It was snowing at the time of the collision but there is no evidence to suggest this was a factor in the man’s death.”