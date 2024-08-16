Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Festival is one week away as of writing, with many campers making their last minute packing decisions.

The arrival at Leeds Train Station marks the last port of call before finally arriving at Bramham Park.

But for those who step foot outside of Leeds Train Station and can’t see how to get to Sovereign Square, Benjamin Jackson has videoed of the route for you to follow.

So you’ve just stepped out onto the platform at Leeds Train Station, passed through the turnstiles and ready for that shuttle bus to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024.

Only one slight problem - with the road works that are taking place around the train station, including literally just outside the main entrance, your initial plan on walking to Sovereign Square to take one of the shuttles to Leeds Festival now has to change.

For many this bank holiday the platforms at Leeds Train Station mark the last port of call before heading to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024. | Network Rail

Gone is that staircase opposite Leeds Train Station, and at the moment taking a left and walking past Queens Hotel is not an option either.

So how do you get to the Leeds Festival shuttle service from the train station in 2024? Have no fear, as I put on my best pair of trousers and left the house to provide you with a walkthrough and commentary on how to get to Sovereign Square throughout the duration of the festival.

There’s even a QR code for those of you who quickly need to download the First Bus Leeds app, which is where you can find tickets for the shuttle with a myriad of options alongside the timetable for the service.

Watch the video above and learn how to get effortlessly to the shuttle service ahead of Leeds Festival at Bramham Park during the August Bank Holiday.