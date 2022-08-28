Woman threatened with weapons in her own home during Kirkby robbery
A woman threatened with weapons after three men entered her home and grabbed knives and meat cleavers from her kitchen in Kirkby.
Police were called to Poplar Avenue, Kirkby, in the early hours of August 21.
Three men had entered a property, taken knives and meat cleavers from the kitchen and threatened a woman while demanding money.
A handbag was stolen during the incident, which happened at about 12.40am.
A 33-year-old man has now appeared in court in connection with the incident.
Kieran Hodgkinson, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery and possessing a bladed article. He has also been charged with criminal damage, breaching a restraining order and threatening to damage property following separate incidents on Wollaton Road, Kirkby, between August 8 and 12.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court where the case was adjourned to a further date. Hodgkinson was remanded in custody.
Read More
Detectives are still working to identify further suspects in the robbery.
Detective Constable David Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take reports of this nature very seriously and a man has now been charged in relation to several matters.
“Our inquiries continue and I would ask for anyone who has any information on what happened to come forward.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 39 of August 21, 2022.