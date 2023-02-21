Thought about becoming a Scout Volunteer?
Each week in Ashfield we help about 500 young people between the ages of four and 18 to develop skills to succeed in life and we want this number to grow, writes Ashfield District Commissioner Vicki McCormick.
Scouting only happens thanks to our brilliant volunteers in the district. Volunteering goes both ways, it's good for them and it's good for you.
Volunteering is easier than you think, whether you can spare every week or an hour a month or a day a year we have lots of opportunities both behind the scenes and directly supporting the young people face to face. We provide full support and training no matter what role you think might suit you.
Not only is it incredibly rewarding and great fun you'll learn some brilliant skills transferable to the workplace and further education.
We welcome volunteers from every community and background. Most importantly you don't need to have been a Scout, you just need to believe in a more positive future and the difference we can make to the young people in the local community.
Volunteer today and help us prepare more young people with Skills for Life.
Following the link and see all the different roles that are open within Scouting to Volunteers – scouts.org.uk/volunteer/volunteering-with-scouts/
If you think this is something you might be interested i,n please drop an email to our district commissioner, Vicki McCormick, at [email protected]